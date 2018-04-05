Gov. Nixon announces increase in low-income health care funding

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon announced that the Missouri Department of Revenue will collect $35 million this year to increase health care for low-income Missourians.

The Tax Amnesty Fund is created under House Bill 384. The funds collected will increase dental care to 282,000 people, as well as provide a one percent increase in funding to 13 different health care programs. It will also increase dental care to include preventative medicine and surgery, rather than only trauma and injury.

"Healthy communities are strong communities, so I’m pleased that the dollars are available to fund these services, while keeping the budget in balance," Nixon said in a press release.

The increase in revenue will come from delinquent taxpayers who apply for amnesty. Applicants who qualify would not have to pay penalties for unpaid taxes before or on Dec. 31, 2014. Under the bill, applicants granted amnesty would have to pay unpaid taxes from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30, 2015 in full and agree to comply with state tax laws for eight years.

The bill expires on Dec. 31, 2023.