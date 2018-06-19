Gov. Nixon Announces More Funding for Domestic Violence Shelters

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon announced Friday emergency and domestic violence shelters will receive additional funding under a new plan.

The governor said the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) and the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) will provide $1.3 million for the shelters.

Kelly Pedigo is the co-director of the Moberly Safe Passage Domestic Violence Center. She said while the news encouraged her, it is too early to celebrate.

"My understanding is that they're still developing a plan," she said. "It's still definitely not a done deal."

Pedigo said when organizations typically lose funding it's a closed case. She said she is happy to hear about the plan, and voters and legislators were unhappy enough to try and find a long-term solution.

"Missouri's network of shelters provides safe haven for thousands of domestic violence survivors, as well as provide housing solutions in both rural and urban communities across the state," Gov. Nixon said. "We will take the steps necessary to ensure that funding to the shelters is not reduced, even in the face of these federal cuts."

Pedigo said Safe Passage typically received $20,000 annually in state funding, but received notice on Feb. 18 funding would not be available for 2014.

Gov. Nixon, the Office of Administration, DSS and MHDC created the multi-year plan to bridge the funding gaps. Federal funding for the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program, administered by the MHDC, was cut this year.

The amount the MHDC will contribute will be presented to its board on March 14.