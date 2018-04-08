Gov. Nixon appoints Craig Van Matre to Missouri Board of Curators

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon has appointed Craig A. Van Matre, of Columbia, to serve on the University of Missouri Board of Curators, which oversees the operation of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Van Matre will begin serving on the Board immediately.

Gov. Nixon said it was especially important to appoint Van Matre now so that he can play an active role throughout the search for a new president for the University system.

Van Matre is president of the law firm of Van Matre, Harrison, Hollis, Pitzer & Taylor. His practice in Columbia, which he has operated since 1975.

Van Matre obtained his bachelor's degree in English from the University of Missouri and his law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law, which recently honored him with its Citation of Merit award. He also served as an adjunct professor at the law school. Van Matre also earned a post-graduate law degree in taxation from New York University School of Law.

Gov. Nixon appointed him in 2010 as a member of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Van Matre stepped down from that board when Gov. Nixon nominated him to the Board of Curators in January 2011. Van Matre also previously served a member of the board of trustees for Stephens College, as chairman of the community advisory committee to the Missouri Foundation for Health, as vice chairman of the Boone County Mental Health Board of Trustees.

A licensed commercial pilot, Van Matre is a Vietnam-era veteran of the United States Air Force.

Van Matre (D) will represent the Ninth Congressional District on the board. The term ends Jan. 1, 2013.