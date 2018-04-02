Gov. Nixon congratulates Saline County on job-readiness program

MARSHALL - Gov. Jay Nixon visited Marshall Friday to congratulate Saline County on entering a program aimed at increasing employment.

Saline County was designated as a Certified Work Ready Community (CWRC). The governor made the announcement at Coreslab Missouri, a concrete manufacturer, which has expanded its workforce to add 60 employees, three of which have already been hired through CWRC, according to the governor's office.

The CWRC initiative aligns workforce training programs with economic development in specific communities, in order to increase employment based on skill set. Jasper County was named the first CWRC in the nation after Missouri was selected in 2012 as one of the first four states to participate in the program.

Nixon said, "I am glad to see the Certified Workforce Ready initiative making its way throughout Missouri and for local businesses like Coreslab Missouri benefit from this pipeline of talent."

Coreslab Missouri was founded in Marshall in 1948. It was later acquired by Canadian company Coreslab Structures, a major supplier to the construction industry. The Marshall plant is one of the largest of the Coreslab plants in terms of size, capacity and volume.

As a partner of CWRC, Coreslab Missouri would be able to recruit qualified candidates for open positions, according to the governor's office. The company has already hired three new employees who earned National Career Readiness Certificates. The company employs 212 people in Missouri and is one of 17 Coreslab facilities in North America.

Michael Saint, vice president and general manager of Coreslab Structures Missouri, said, "This will ultimately boost the local economy enough to add additional complementary jobs within our Marshall community."

Stan Moore, director of the Marshall-Saline Economic Development Corporation, said, "Our designation of becoming a Certified Work Ready Community could not have been achieved without full support from our community."

The governor's office said Friday that, by participating in the Certified Work Ready Communities initiative, Saline County helps workers understand what skills employers require, helps businesses effectively communicate workforce needs, provides educators with tools needed to establish career pathways.