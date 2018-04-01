Gov. Nixon Creates Missouri Military Partnership

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is creating a new military partnership led by state Treasurer Clint Zweifel to focus on keeping and enhancing military bases, force strength and federal defense spending in the state.

The Missouri Military Partnership was given a March 31 deadline to submit a report laying out a strategy for protecting and improving the state's defense installations.

Nixon said Friday the military bases and service members are important for national security and Missouri's economy. He said an economic impact study indicates the Missouri National Guard, Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood support about 65,000 direct and direct jobs in Missouri.