Gov. Nixon criticizes plan to redirect money to roads

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon said he opposes legislative efforts to fund roads and bridges with general state revenues instead of dedicated sources such as fuel taxes.

Nixon responded Thursday to proposals by some Republican lawmakers to boost funding for the Missouri Department of Transportation by redirecting current revenues instead of raising taxes.

The Democratic governor described that as a "budget gimmick" and "not a long-term transportation plan." He said it could mean less money for other services such as mental health care and education.

Nixon spoke by video conference from Peru to reporters and editors gathered at the Governor's Mansion for an annual event hosted by The Associated Press and the Missouri Press Association.

Nixon traveled to Peru and Colombia this week as part of a trade mission.