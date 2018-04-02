Gov. Nixon Declares State of Emergency in Response to Severe Storms

UPDATE: To volunteer with cleanup and emergency efforts, visit VolunteerBranson.org.

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency in Missouri in reponse to severe storms that occurred Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Tornadoes and high winds have caused deaths, numerous injuries, and significant damage to communities across Missouri. Branson, Buffalo, Cassville, Lebanon, and Oak Ridge were most affected by the storms.

Initial reports say that the storms have resulted in at least three deaths and widespread damage in many communities in southwest and southeast Missouri. Business and tourist locations in Branson were also affected.

"As we did throughout 2011's numerous emergencies, the state of Missouri will assist at every stage of this reponse to keep Missouri families safe and help communities recover and rebuild," Gov. Nixon said in a press release. He says the emergency management team has been working with local officials to make sure local responders have the resources they need.

Gov. Nixon plans to visit areas impacted by the storm Wednesday afternoon. Shelters for residents affected by the storm have been established in Branson, Buffalo, Kimberling City, and Lebanon.

SHELTER INFORMATION:

Branson - Branson Recreation Center, 1500 Branson Hills Pkwy

Buffalo - Buffalo High School, 500 West Main Street

Kimberling City - First Baptist, 161 Heavens Way

Lebanon - Mills Center, 650 Mills Drive

The 211 service number is now available for most areas in Missouri, so if you need disaster or shelter information, dial 211. In areas where the 211 service number is not operational, call 800-427-4626.