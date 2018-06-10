Gov. Nixon Declares State of Emergency to Respond to Severe Weather

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Nixon declared a state of emergency Friday, after severe storms pummeled the St. Louis area.

The weather system that included high winds, hail and tornadoes caused injuries and "significant damage" at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, according to a press release from the Governor.

As of Friday night, the airport had suspended operations because of the damage there.

Gov. Nixon spoke with St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay earlier this evening to begin coordinating emergency response in the area.

"My emergency management team has been tracking these storms since this afternoon, and we are coordinating with local officials to ensure the safety of Missourians," Gov. Nixon said. "The state of Missouri is ready to assist at every stage of this emergency to keep Missouri families safe and help communities recover."

The state of emergency allows state agencies to coordinate relief efforts with local and municipal governments.