Gov. Nixon Defends Decision to Veto Driver's License-Related Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is broadening his defense of his veto pen.

Nixon scheduled a news conference Tuesday in Springfield about his veto of a bill that would raise the fees charged on driver's licenses and vehicle registrations.

Nixon spokesman Scott Holste says the event could be the first of several to come that highlight Nixon's reasons for vetoing 29 bills this year.

Until now, Nixon has focused on defending his veto of an income-tax-cut bill that he says would hurt funding for education and state services. The Democratic governor already has participated in more than 25 news conferences and events about that veto. He plans another Tuesday evening in Branson.

Lawmakers are to consider veto overrides Sept. 11.