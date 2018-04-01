Gov. Nixon issues 9 more pardons

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon is pardoning nine more people convicted in Missouri of various crimes.

Nixon on Friday announced the pardons, which include clemency for a man who served in the U.S. Navy and has worked for the state Department of Corrections for more than 20 years since he was paroled for a 1981 burglary conviction.

Pardons also went to men and women convicted of offenses including forgery and possession of more than 35 grams of marijuana. They all served their sentences.

Granting a pardon restores rights but doesn't expunge criminal records.

The pardons announced Friday are among several Nixon's granted in his final months in office. Of 47 pardons during his more than seven years in office, 33 were granted this year.