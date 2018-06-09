Gov. Nixon Makes Nominations, Appointments to Boards and Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon today announced his nominees to 10 boards and commissions, and his appointees to two other commissions. The nominees will be subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate; the appointees to the Governor's Committee to End Homelessness and the Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Committee will not require confirmation.

The nominees and appointees, along with their boards and hometowns, are:

Advisory Committee for Physical Therapists (Dr. James Dronberger - Kansas City)

Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board (Barbara Brown - Springfield; Derek Conard - St. Joseph)

Governor's Committee to End Homelessness (Katherine Anderson - Richmond Heights)

Land Reclamation Commission (Dr. Leslie Gertsch - Rolla)

Missouri Community Service Commission (John Albright - Sunrise Beach; Cheryl Hibbeler - O'Fallon)

Missouri Fire Safety Advisory Board (Eric Latimer - Nixa)

Missouri Head Injury Advisory Council (Marilyn Durk - Jefferson City; Richard Hashagen - St. James)

Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission (Annette Sobel - Columbia; J. Stanton Thompson - Higginsville)

Missouri Quality Homecare Council (Dr. Edna Chavis - Jefferson City)

Organ Donation Advisory Committee (Phillip Duncan - Belton; Peter Nicastro - St. Louis)

Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (James Corwin - Kansas City)

Well Installation Board (Mary Sharlene Morgan - Rolla)