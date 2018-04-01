Gov. Nixon makes statement on Michael Brown shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon spoke at a community meeting in north St. Louis County Tuesday night about the weekend shooting death of Michael Brown.

The meeting took place at Christ the King United Church of Christ, where Nixon described the events surrounding the shooting as "an old wound that has been torn open."

Gov. Nixon said, "This tragedy is a challenge to all of us, not only to the citizens of Ferguson - but to all Missourians - to join hands and begin a journey of reconciliation."

"[We are challenged] to have patience for the investigation that is now underway, but be unwavering in our insistence that it be open, thorough and fair," Nixon said.

Monday, Gov. Nixon released a statement saying he will ask the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the matter in order to ensure facts are gathered "in a thorough, transparent and impartial manner, in which the public has complete confidence."

Protesters have been staging peaceful rallies, but some have rioted, vandalized, and looted the north St. Louis suburb after a Ferguson police officer shot and killed unarmed teen Michael Brown Saturday afternoon.

Police have responded with force, using tear gas to break up crowds. Community members have called for calm.