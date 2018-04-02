Gov. Nixon: More National Guard to deploy in Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon said more than 2,200 National Guardsmen will be in place in the region near Ferguson on Tuesday night in the event of more violence.

He said Tuesday that hundreds more will be deployed to Ferguson, where fires and looting erupted Monday night after word that a grand jury decided not to indict a white police officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The rest of the guardsmen will be in a position to respond rapidly, if needed.

Nixon said 700 guardsmen were in the area on Monday night, when more than a dozen buildings were set on fire and otherwise vandalized.

Ferguson's mayor said earlier in the day that the National Guard wasn't deployed quickly enough as violent protests broke out.