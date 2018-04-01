Gov. Nixon Orders Flags Half-Staff for Deceased Guardsman

COLUMBIA - Gov. Jay Nixon ordered all state buildings around Missouri fly their American flags half-staff to honor guardsman Jordan House.

House, 19, died from injuries sustained from emergency service duty on July 25. He was from Independence in Jackson County. The order is to be in use from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8.

The guardsman was a part of Battery D, First Battalion, 129th Field Artillery Regiment in Independence. House earned the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Missouri Basic Training Service Ribbon and the Missouri State Emergency Duty Ribbon while serving.