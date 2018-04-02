Gov. Nixon orders flags lowered to honor fallen firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Jay Nixon ordered on Wednesday for flags at every fire station to be lowered throughout Missouri.

The order is to honor Kansas City Fire Department firefighters, Larry Leggio and John Mesh, who died on the job on Monday, October 12.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of the difficult and dangerous circumstances that firefighters face each and every day to save lives and protect our communities," Gov. Nixon said. "When they see the lowered flags, I ask that Missourians pause to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by Larry Leggio and John Mesh and reflect on the dedication of firefighters across our state."

Flags will also be at half-staff at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City, and at government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

The flags will remain lowered until the firefighter’s funerals.