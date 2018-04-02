Gov. Nixon Orders Flags to Half-Staff

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Jay Nixon ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings in all 114 counties and the City of St. Louis be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 21, 2012, to honor the bravery and sacrifice of Specialist Sterling William Wyatt, according to a press release from Gov. Nixon's office.

The press release satetd that Columbia resident Wyatt, 21, was a soldier in the U.S. Army serving in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He died July 11 of injuries sustained when his vehicle was attacked with an enemy improvised explosive device in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan.

In addition to the flags statewide, Gov. Nixon has ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at all state buildings in Boone County be flown at half-staff from July 22 to July 27.

"Specialist Wyatt served our country with bravery and dedication, and I ask all Missourians to remember his sacrifice when they see the lowered flags," Gov. Nixon said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they mourn for him."

Specialist Wyatt was assigned to the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Combat and Special Skill Badge Basic Marksmanship Qualification Badge (Bar, Weapon: Rifle (Inscription: Rifle), Expert), and the Overseas Service Bar.