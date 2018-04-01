Gov. Nixon Plans to Veto Transfer Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon says he will veto SB 493, which would affect school transfer rules at unaccredited public schools in St. Louis County and Jackson County.

Nixon said the bill would "result in further disruption for students in struggling school districts by eliminating the requirement that unaccredited school districts pay for transportation costs."

The bill would allow for taxpayer dollars to be used to pay for private school tuition, according to the governor, and would eliminate the requirement that unaccredited districts pay for students' transportation costs.

It was also allow for private schools to give transfer students tuition discounts in exchange for not including those students' performance information.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement, ""We were aware of the possibility of this action on SB 493. We will continue to work with the options we have under current law. Our immediate goal is helping students and districts smoothly close out the school year."

"Throughout the legislative session I repeatedly made it clear that any effort to send public dollars to private schools through a voucher program would be met by my veto pen," Nixon said in a statement.

Lawmakers had worked to revise the 1993 transfer law after the state Supreme Court upheld a requirement for unaccredited districts to pay costs for students to transfer to the better-performing schools.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.