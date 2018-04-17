Gov. Nixon requests federal government declares major disaster

By: The Associated Press and Katie Pylipow, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon asked the federal government to declare a major disaster for 70 counties due to spring and summer storms that caused tornadoes, torrential rains and flooding across much of the state.

Nixon made the request Tuesday, citing damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, along with homes and businesses. At least 10 deaths are blamed on the storms and flooding.

Nixon said more than half of the state has been damaged since mid-May.

"Communities across the state have been hit with extensive response and rebuilding expenses. I'm asking that federal assistance be available to help with that effort," Nixon said in a press release.

In addition to Nixon's disaster declaration request for public assistance for 68 counties, the governor requested individual assistance for 15 counties.

Individual assistance allows individuals and households to seek federal assistance for uninsured losses that result from severe weather.

Public assistance allows local governments and nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for response and recovery expenses in connection with sever weather.

Nixon first declared a state of emergency on June 18, an order that activated the State Emergency Operations Center and enabled the state to mobile resources to assist local authorities. Last week, he extended the state of emergency until Aug. 14.