Gov. Nixon Requests Full Reimbursement for Missouri Damages

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has asked the federal government to pay the full cost of repairing public buildings and infrastructure damaged by recent floods and tornadoes.

Nixon said Friday that his request is based on the historic devastation caused by a tornado that killed at least 138 people in Joplin and flooding that swamped hundreds of thousands of acres in southeast Missouri.

In disasters, the federal government typically pays 75 percent of the cost of repairing public facilities while state and local governments pay the rest. Nixon says if the federal government won't cover the full cost, it should at least increase its share to 90 percent.

That would be the same ratio the federal government is paying for expedited debris removal following the Joplin tornado.