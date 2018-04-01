Gov. Nixon Restores Education Funding

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is restoring about $6.8 million that he previously cut from public education because of budget concerns.

Nixon's administration said Tuesday it is providing $5 million for transportation assistance at K-12 schools and $200,000 for fine arts and scholars academies.

Cuts to two scholarship programs also were reversed. The Access Missouri scholarship will get more than $357,000 and nearly $650,000 will go to the A+ Schools program.

The governor's office says additional lottery sales from the recent Mega Millions multimillion dollar jackpot allowed Nixon to reverse budget cuts he made last summer while approving the state spending plan.

Nixon's announcement came as senators were to continue work on next year's budget, which takes effect in July. Lawmakers have a May 11 deadline to pass a budget.