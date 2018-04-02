Gov. Nixon Shifted $1.7M in Costs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - An audit says Missouri Governor Jay Nixon has made the finances of his office look better by shifting $1.7 million of costs to other agencies over several years.

The report released Wednesday by Republican State Auditor Tom Schweich says the Democratic governor has tapped the finances of state departments to pay for staff, travel costs and association dues that should have been paid through the governor's office.

The audit puts a three-year dollar figure to Nixon's cost-shifting practices that have been previously reported by The Associated Press and other media.

Nixon's administration said in a written response included in the audit that the office accounts for its costs in a way that properly reflects the work it performs.