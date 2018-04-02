Gov. Nixon Signs Missouri Science Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon plans to implement a new law directing state revenues to science and technology companies despite a provision that appears to make the law invalid.

Nixon signed legislation Friday creating a fund to offer incentives to companies that conduct research or make products related to agricultural biotechnology, homeland security, information technology, pharmaceuticals and a variety of other high-tech fields.

The legislation contains a contingency clause making it effective only if a separate economic development bill also passes during a special legislative session.

That has not happened. But Nixon says he will take steps to implement the law anyway.

The governor says a court may have to decide if the contingency clause can actually invalidate the law.