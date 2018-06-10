Gov. Nixon Signs Missouri Supplemental Budget

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon has signed legislation allowing for an additional $219 million in state spending during Missouri's current fiscal year.

The measure signed Thursday includes about $23 million from general state tax revenues, with much of the rest coming from the federal government.

The supplemental budget includes a $14 million increase for a fund that reimburses schools for the costs of education children with special needs. It also has money for local public health services and for placement and treatment services for children in the state's custody.

The current budget year runs through June 30.