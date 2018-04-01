Gov. Nixon Signs Six Bills Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon signed six bills passed by the Missouri General Assembly into law today. They are:

House Bill 73, requiring certain applicants for and recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program benefits to be tested for illegal drug use and the benefit card to include a photo of the recipient or payee.

House Bill 214, changing the laws regarding human trafficking.

House Bill 431, changing the laws regarding foster care and adoption and establishes the Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board and a task force on foster care recruitment, licensing, and retention.

House Bill 604, establishing a task force on foster care recruitment, licensing, and retention and the Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board and changing the laws regarding parental rights and foster care placements.

House Bill 631, authorizing a person or corporation to designate a tax refund to the Developmental Disabilities Waiting List Equity Trust Fund and the American Red Cross Fund.

Senate Bill 320, modifying provisions relating to domestic violence.