Gov. Nixon Signs Water Permit Fees Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation reinstating fees that provide more than one-quarter of the funding for the state's water regulation programs.

The fees are paid by commercial developers, home builders, utilities, manufacturers and livestock producers for permission to discharge wastewater or divert storm water into streams and lakes.

The fees had expired in December. The legislation signed Monday reinstates them until September 2013.

Officials say the fees raised more than $4 million in the latest budget year for clean water programs overseen by the Department of Natural Resources.