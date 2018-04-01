Gov. Nixon Speaking in Kirksville and Hannibal Today

KIRKSVILLE - Governor Nixon is making stops today in Kirksville and Hannibal promoting a new state law aimed at helping Missouri small businesses grow.

Local business and community leaders will join Nixon to discuss new resources available for small businesses and ways to expand economic growth.

Nixon plans to speak at the Chamber of Commerce in both cities.

The discussion begins at 10 a.m. in Kirksville and then noon in Hannibal.

