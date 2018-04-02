Gov. Nixon To Host Primary Watch Party In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Jay Nixon will host a primary watch party with the Greene County Democrats Tuesday night in Springfield.

The watch party will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield.

The watch party will begin at 7:00 p.m. and Governor Nixon is expected to address the crowd between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m.

KOMU-8 has a crew at the party and will report results all through Tuesday night.

Nixon became the 55th Governor of Missouri after defeating U.S. Representative Kenny Hulshof in 2008. Governor Nixon served as Attorney General for the state of Missouri from 1993-2009.