Gov. Nixon to Speak about Opportunities in Nursing Careers

COLUMBIA - Governor Jay Nixon will make an announcement Thursday on the MU campus in Columbia about new opportunities in nursing education.

Nixon will speak at 12:15 at the Student Commons in the Sinclair Nursing Building. The announcement will refer to the governor's Caring for Missourians initiative, originally established in 2009.

The initiative was a one time 40 million dollar grant to increase the number of nurses, physicians and other health professionals educated at Missouri's public universities.

The Missouri House of Representative passed The Nursing Education Incentive Program, part of the Caring for Missourians initiative, in 2011. The incentive provides a one million dollar grant for nursing education across the state for years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Colleges and Universities can apply for up to 150,000 dollars per school per year to boost its nursing program. The grants may be used to hire new staff, buy new equipment and offern scholarships. MU recieved a 149,540 dollar for 2012.