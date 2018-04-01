Gov. Nixon to Survey Flooding in SE Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon said he

remains opposed to a possible decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to destroy a levee in the Bootheel, flooding 130,000 acres of farmland.



Nixon said Tuesday that he's "neither happy nor compliant" about the chance that the corps will blow up the Birds Point levee east of Charleston to relieve the potential for downstream flooding on the Mississippi River. The corps has said it will decide on the fate of the levee Tuesday afternoon.



Nixon said the move would soak 130,000 acres of farmland and "a couple of towns."



He said he would rather see the corps use the levee as it was designed. But he said if water reaches dangerous levels the area would have to be evacuated anyway.