Government Recalling More Than 55 Thousand Britax Car Seats

WASHINGTON - The government is alerting consumers to a safety recall announced by Britax Child Safety Inc., involving 55,455 convertible car seats sold in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Britax, of Charlotte, N.C., has received reports of children biting and gagging on pieces of the HUGS pads connected to the seat's harness straps.

The recall involves models Boulevard 70-G3, Advocate 70-G3, and Pavilion 70-G3 manufactured from June 2012 through August 2012. To address the issue, Britax is providing consumers with a kit containing more durable replacement pads that can be installed on the harness straps. Owners of affected car seats are encouraged to remove the HUGS pad until a replacement pad is received.

For more information contact Britax Child Safety, Inc., at (888) 427-4829 or at www.britaxusa.com/support/safety-notices.