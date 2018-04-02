Governor Answers Criticism of Medicaid Cuts

Amber Redifer is a single mother raising two children in Moberly. She received Medicaid until last September, when Blunt's cuts took her off the plan.

"And, I was just recently sick and I waited and waited, and I went to the emergency room and I'm going to have to pay for that out of my own pocket," she explained. "I couldn't even afford to pay for my prescription. I had to borrow money."

So, Redifer and others stood out in the cold trying to convince Blunt to make changes.

"It's not that we're not working and we're not out there taking care of our families 'cause we are," Redifer added. "It's not like it's money that we're getting in our pockets 'cause we're not getting anything. And, he acts like going to the doctor is a privilege. It's not. It's a right."

But, Blunt never heard that. He arrived at the banquet after protestors left. But, he responded by saying the cuts didn't hit children.

"One of the things we talked about is that we made very difficult decisions," Blunt said. "Her two children, you said she had two children, remained eligible for the program and they can continue to receive this taxpayer-subsidized health care."

Blunt also said returning to the old Medicaid rules would cost Missouri another $1 billion. Redifer said Medicaid for her children is not enough to keep the family healthy.