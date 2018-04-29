Governor appoints two to UM Board of Curators

JEFFERSON CITY - The UM Board of Curators received two new board members Friday.

Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Maurice B. Graham (D) and Phillip H. Snowden (D) to serve on the board, which oversees operations of the four University of Missouri campuses.

"These individuals are distinguished alumni of the University of Missouri who have given great service to their state, their communities, and their alma mater for many decades," Nixon said. "They will make outstanding curators for the University system."

Graham, of Clayton, will represent the Second Congressional District and Snowden, of Kansas City, the Sixth Congressional District on the Board of Curators.

Both Graham and Snowden hold law degrees from the University of Missouri. Snowden also received his undergraduate degree from MU. Graham attended Central Methodist University. Both terms are scheduled to end Jan. 1, 2021.

The two men will replace former board members whose terms expired Thursday. The Governor thanked the two former board members, Don Downing and David Bradley, in a statement released with the appointments.