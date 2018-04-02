Governor blocks alcohol sales at Missouri Capitol

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has put the kibosh on plans to sell beer and wine at the Missouri Capitol.

Nixon vetoed legislation Thursday that would have allowed alcohol sales at Capitol events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the building or the 200th anniversary of Missouri's statehood.

The governor said alcohol sales could have presented a poor image to children and families who visit the Capitol.

Supporters had hoped to raise money through vendor contracts to sell alcohol.

The legislation also would have allowed alcohol sales at the former Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, which has become a popular tourist destination.

The veto doesn't stop people from drinking alcohol at the Capitol, which already is common.