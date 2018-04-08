Governor Denied Info from Panel

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A special judicial panel that nominates Missouri Supreme Court judges says it won't give Governor Blunt any information on its selection process. The panel nominated three judges from among 30 candidates this week for Blunt to fill a vacancy on the court. Blunt asked for details on how the panel reached its decision, but the judicial commission refused, saying the process is confidential. The commission's secretary says the only information it will provide are the nominees' applications and a general overview of how the process works. Blunt's office says it will continue to seek the information. A spokesman for the governor says, "Government in secret is typically bad government."