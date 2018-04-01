Governor, First Lady Kick Off Holidays

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon and First Lady Georganne Nixon decorated the state Christmas tree outside the Governor's Office Friday.

Kindergarten students from Cedar Hill Elementary School in Jefferson City joined the Governor and First Lady and helped decorate the tree.



The Missouri Christmas Tree Association holds a competition every year to decide which farm the state Christmas tree will come from. This year's tree came from Butch and Darlene Augspurg in Philadelphia, Mo.



Gov. Nixon also presented a proclamation to LeRoy E. Rood, president of the Missouri Christmas tree Association, naming December 2010 as "Christmas Tree Month in Missouri".



