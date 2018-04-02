Governor Greitens announces new state employee paid parental leave policy

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Eric Greitens announced Monday he is implementing a paid parental leave policy for state employees in executive branch agencies. The policy gives six weeks of paid leave for employees who are primary caregivers and three weeks for secondary caregivers.

Prior to Monday, a state employee who gave birth or adopted a child had to use vacation time, sick time or go on unpaid leave.

Greitens made the announcement on Facebook alongside Sheena Greitens, Missouri's first lady.

“Both Sheena and I are working parents, and we know how hard it is to balance work and parenting," he said in the online video. "That's why we're especially proud today to announce a new policy that allows executive branch employees to take paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child."

Greitens said the executive order goes into effect immediately.

"I encourage Missouri’s other state elected officials, independent commissions, the legislature, and the judiciary to adopt similar policies for their employees," Greitens later added. "We're proud of this decision, and we know it'll be an important step forward for our state.”