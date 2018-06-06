Governor Jay Nixon Touts New Insurance Protections

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Nixon touted new insurance protections for Missouri senior citizens Friday, one day before they go into effect. The new law guarantees customers get refunds on premiums if they change companies for long-term care and medigap insurance. That allows consumers to switch based on their needs and not face penalties.

This law covers insurance policies that are new or reissued after January 1st next year. The change affects nearly 150 insurance companies selling medigap and 130 selling long-term care in Missouri.