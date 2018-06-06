Governor Jay Nixon Visits Tornado Wreckage

ROLLA - The governor met with residents in an effort to raise the morale among the people of Rolla as they worked to rebuild their lives.



The governor shook hands, hugged, and listened to the community members as they each told their unique and terrifying story of where they when the tornado hit.



Saturday morning the governor traveled to Sunset Hills to hold two round table meetings with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol to go over the emergency relief progress and to thank the officials for their quick work.



Attendees also spoke of problems in emergency notification systems in the more rural parts of mid-Missouri, and how they could be changed.



Major General David E. Quantock of Fort Leonard Wood said that his top priorities are safety and restoring the confidence of the community.



"Priority is always safety. Priority is to get people back to some sense of normalcy."



Nixon said he was impressed by the way Missourians stuck together.



"Here we are 24 hours after a tornado and, dozens of people, poles going back up for electricity, people working together, food for these people...it's a great example of the people of the show-me-state stepping up," said Nixon.

