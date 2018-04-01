Governor Nixon Announces Increased Propane Subsidy

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is making $15 million available to help Missourians cope with rising propane prices.

Nixon says the money would allow low-income people to continue heating their homes even though gas prices have increased to more than $4 per gallon.

The funds would come from the federal government's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Nixon is also doubling the amount each household can receive for propane assistance.

The Missouri Propane Gas Association says the high costs are due to increased exports, colder weather and higher-than-expected crop yields.

State lawmakers are considering resolutions that would ask the Department of Justice to look into possible price gouging. Attorney General Chris Koster is also investigating propane's price.

The governor's office estimates that 245,000 people use propane to heat their homes.