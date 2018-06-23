Governor Nixon Announces Trade Deal With Brazil

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says his administration has signed a trade agreement with the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Nixon told reporters in a conference call from Brazil on Monday that the agreement calls for the two states to identify new opportunities to expand exports and to share best practices in education, science, technology and public safety. But Nixon says the agreement does not include a pledge by the Brazilian state to import a specific dollar amount of Missouri-made products.

Missouri businesses sold more than $320 million worth of products last year to Brazil, making the South American nation Missouri's 10th largest export market. Nixon says Missouri State University is to sign two exchange agreements Tuesday with the State University of Maringa and the Pontifical Catholic University of Sao Paulo.