Governor Nixon calls for reversal of proposed budget cuts

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon said increased state revenues from an improving economy make certain cuts in the proposed budget unnecessary.

The Senate's budget includes cuts in funding to services for foster children and people with mental illnesses.

Nixon called on lawmakers Friday to restore the $130 million cut from the House version of the 2016 budget for programs for seniors, people with disabilities and foster children.

He said an increase in state revenues so far this year means there will be about $80 million more available for the 2016 fiscal year budget.

The Senate's top budget writer, Republican Sen. Kurt Schaefer, has proposed lumping together most programs in three departments and reducing the House's proposed increase.

The House rejected adopting that proposal. Now lawmakers must work out differences on the $26 billion budget plan.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated from its original format for clarity.]