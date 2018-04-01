Governor Nixon Changes Travel Plans Due to Weather

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon rescheduled a trip out of the country and activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Saturday. The governor acted in preparation of a major winter storm on its way to the state.

The governor planned to travel to Canada for a trade mission, but rescheduled to track the upcoming system.

Gov. Nixon wrote in a press release Saturday evening:

"State emergency management officials are working to ensure we are fully prepared for what is forecast to be a severe winter storm," Gov. Nixon said. "Snow and freezing rain, combined with high winds, will bring hazardous conditions and potential power outages to parts of the state. As we brace for another round of severe winter weather, I urge Missourians to use caution, check on friends and neighbors, and avoid unnecessary travel so that MoDOT and local road crews can do their important work to keep Missourians safe."

The National Weather expects snow, sleet, freezing rain and high winds to hit much of the state Sunday.

The governor encouraged Missourians to follow weather reports, check road conditions before driving and assist elderly and neighbors who may need assistance.