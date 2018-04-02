Governor Nixon commutes execution of Kimber Edwards

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon commuted the execution sentence of Kimber Edwards Friday, four days before he was to be executed.

Edwards, a former St. Louis jailer, was sentenced to death after a plea deal for hiring a hit-man to kill his ex-wife. The prosecution said he wanted her dead so he wouldn't have to pay child support.

Edwards' attorney argued that the hit-man lied to save himself from getting the death penalty.

Nixon said he believes the first-degree murder conviction is correct given the evidence.