Governor Nixon Expected to Propose More School Money

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Gov. Jay Nixon is expected to propose a significant funding increase for Missouri's public schools when he outlines his budget and policy priorities.

Nixon is to deliver his annual State of the State address Tuesday evening to a joint session of the House and Senate.

Nixon has said he wants to fully fund Missouri's public school districts before he leaves office in three years. Missouri provides about $3 billion in basic school aid, but that's about $600 million short of what's called for under state law.

The Democratic governor said he plans to make "a very strong case" during his speech about how education is the state's best economic development tool. But Nixon's budget likely will propose spending more than Republican legislative leaders have said is appropriate.