Governor Nixon Honors World War II Veteran

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon honored a World War Two veteran from Jefferson City at the capitol Friday. Major John Sullivan received the Legion of Honor medal for his service to the United States during the war. He said his service made him realize how lucky Americans are.

"It made me appreciate America and our freedom," he said.

Major Sullivan shared stories about his tours in France and what the honor means to him. Sullivan said he is one of the few remaining veterans and this award honors them all.

Governor Nixon said it's important for the people to remember the sacrifices war veterans make for the country every day.

"We need to continue to pray and support our soldiers and veterans," Nixon said.

Sullivan said he wants the younger generation of Americans to appreciate the sacrifice made by those in the armed forces. He said he is alone now, since most of his friends from the war have died, but that he will always remember them.

"To serve the country was an honor," he said.