Governor Nixon Makes 18 Board and Commission Appointments

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon named 18 people to various boards and commissions on Friday. The nominees must face confirmation by the Senate before they can take their posts, with the exception of his appointment to the Appellate Judicial Commission--which does not have Senate oversight.

Appellate Judicial Commission: Cheryl M. Darrough, Columbia

The Appellate Judicial Commission accepts applications and sends three candidates to the Governor for selection to fill judicial vacancies on the Supreme Court and the Courts of Appeals. Darrough is a billing manager for Mark H. Thelen, Ph.D. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Missouri - Columbia. The Governor has appointed her for a term ending Dec. 31, 2016.

Board of Certification of Interpreters: Geneva Shearburn, Webster Groves

The Board for Certification of Interpreters evaluates and certifies interpreters; establishes guidelines for interpreters according to their level or certification; maintains the quality of interpreting services; and provides interpreter training workshops to update knowledge and improve skills. Prior to her work for Sorenson Communications as a video relay interpreter, Shearburn was a teacher/facilitator of interpreters and CART for Special School District, in St. Louis County from 1998 to 2007. The Governor has nominated her for a term ending June 27, 2013.

Board of Probation and Parole: Kenneth Jones, Clarksburg

The seven-member Board of Probation and Parole is responsible for determining whether a person confined in the Department of Corrections shall be paroled or conditionally released, and for supervising all persons on probation and parole. Jones served as a Missouri State Highway Patrolman from 1974 to 1985 and was Moniteau County Sheriff from 1985 to 2005, before being elected to serve in the Missouri State House of Representatives for the 117th District from 2005 to 2010. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending Dec. 10, 2017.

Citizens Advisory Council on Corrections: James M. Shemwell, Mexico

The council works to enable the Department of Corrections to operate at the highest professional level and to provide inmates of correctional institutions with an objective and impartial source for the resolution of grievances and concerns. A U.S. Army veteran, Shemwell graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Louisville, Ken., with a Master of Divinity. He has served as a United Methodist pastor to Missouri churches in Cabool, Shelbina, Clayton, Perryville, Fenton, and Mexico before retiring on July 1, 2001. The Governor has re-nominated him for a term ending Sept. 10, 2013.

Clean Water Commission: Buddy Bennett, Higginsville

The seven-member Clean Water Commission adopts regulations and policies to carry out planning, monitoring, permitting, enforcement, and grant assistance activities to carry out the objectives of the Clean Water Law; hears and resolves appeals of permits and staff decisions; and directs the use of state construction grant and loan funds. Bennett served as Superintendent of Electric Department for the City of Higginsville from 1996 to 2000, and as City Administrator from 2000 to 2007. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending April 12, 2015.

Credit Union Commission: Laura D. Verhulst, Ballwin

The commission promulgates regulations related to credit unions; hears appeals of orders or decisions pertaining to the chartering, relocation, branching or membership of credit unions; and consults with and advises the director of the Division of Credit Unions. Verhulst worked as a legal research and writing instructor for the St. Louis University School of Law from 1989 to 1995. In 2003, she started a small individual accounting business. The Governor has nominated her for a term ending Jan. 1, 2017.

Crime Laboratory Review Commission: Jeffrey Nichols, Columbia

The commission reviews the operations of crime laboratories in the state of Missouri that receive state-administered funding. Nichols currently serves the Columbia Police Department as a team leader/trainer for the Forensic Evidence Team, and offers lectures on the topic of facial reconstruction and crime scene investigation through the Department of Pathology at the University of Missouri as an adjunct professor. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending April 1, 2015.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority: Thomas E. George, Florissant

The authority provides access to capital markets in an effort to lower the cost of health and educational services in Missouri by providing high-quality, readily available, low-cost financing alternatives for Missouri public and private, non-profit health and educational institutions. A veteran of the Missouri National Guard, George served as a Missouri State Representative for the 74th District from 1998 to 2006. During that time he served as chairman and vice-chairman on the Labor Committee, Workforce Development and Workplace Safety, and served as a member of Missouri Job Training Legislative Oversight Committee for eight years. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending July 30, 2015.

Lincoln University Board of Curators: Winston Rutledge, Jefferson City

The Board of Curators ensures good management of the University; establishes policy; sets fees; grants degrees; selects and supports a president; and monitors presidential, institutional and board performance. Before working for the 19th Judicial Circuit as Juvenile Court Administrator and Director for the Michael W. Prenger Family Center, Rutledge worked for Jefferson City Public Schools from 1968 to 1999. He was the assistant superintendent for instructional services from July 1, 1987, to June 30, 1999. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending Jan. 1, 2016.

Mental Health Commission: Gary D. Duncan, Joplin

The commission appoints the director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health and assists the director in establishing, maintaining and reviewing plans, practices, rules and regulations, facilities, programs and services operated, funded or licensed by the Department. Duncan joined Freeman Health System in 1975 and was promoted from executive vice president to president and CEO in 1996. Under his leadership, many new facilities and services have been added to Freeman, including the Freeman Heart and Vascular Institute; the Freeman Cancer Institute; the Freeman Dialysis and Nephrology Center; and others. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending June 28, 2015.

Missouri Board of Nursing Home Administrators: Mary LePage, St. Louis; Naveed Razzaque, Frontenac; Phyllis Stayton, Kimberling City

The board advocates for Missouri's long-term care residents by licensing prospective and current long-term care administrators to ensure the highest quality of care and life in Missouri's long-term care homes. Since 2004, LePage has served as a social worker for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She received the Special Contribution Award, Unique Contribution to Social Work Department in 2005, Federal Executive Board, Excellence in Government Award in 2006, and received the Outstanding Individual Service Award and Performance Improvement Team Award in 2009. The Governor has nominated her for a term ending Nov. 21, 2013. Razzaque is currently the chief for the Department of Internal Medicine at Christian Hospital Northeast-Northwest since 1999. He is the current medical director for SSM Senior Services Network, the Life Care Center, the Sarah Community/Anna House, and the Brookview Nursing Home. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending Nov. 21, 2014. Since 1993, Stayton has been the director of Clinical Services for Cornerstone Health Care. She is responsible for all clinical operations for 14 Skilled Nursing Facilities, two Residential Care Facilities and a hospice agency in Missouri. The Governor has nominated her for a term ending Nov. 21, 2013.

Missouri Community Service Commission: Russell A. Unger, Columbia; Janis VanMeter, Lewistown

The mission of the Missouri Community Service Commission is to build stronger communities by fostering an ethic of service in all Missourians through empowering communities and citizens from all walks of life to address educational, public safety, human and environmental needs through volunteer service programs. A member of the Missouri Community Service Commission since 2010, Unger is also a member of the Central Region Workforce Investment Board and has been a member of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 36 since 1981. The Governor has re-nominated him for a term ending Dec. 15, 2014. VanMeter is the executive director of Heartland Resources Inc. in Ewing. She served on the Missouri Aging Federation and the Missouri Governor's Advisory Council on Aging before serving as chair of the Missouri Community Service Commission in 2010. The Governor has re-nominated VanMeter for a term ending Dec. 15, 2014.

Missouri Fire Safety Education Advisory Board: Eric S. Latimer, Nixa; Michael Mahler, St. Louis; Robert Wylie, St. Peters

The Missouri Fire Education Commission works to provide continuing education to fire service throughout Missouri. Captain of the Springfield Fire Department since 1998, Latimer is also an EMT with Citizens Memorial Hospital Ambulance in Bolivar, where he provides basic life support and assists paramedics at medical incidents. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending April 26, 2014. Since 1997, Mahler has been the business manager for Sprinkler Fitters and Apprentices Local Union 268. He is currently the president of the St. Louis Building & Construction Trades Council, treasurer of the Missouri Nonprofit Burns Recovered Support Group, chairman of Sprinkler Fitters Local 268 Members Charitable Foundation, and is a member of the State Fire Marshall's Association, the Metropolitan Fire Marshall's Association, and the National Fire Protection Association. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending Feb. 8, 2016. Wylie is currently the fire chief of the Cottleville Community Fire Protection District and a tactical medic/team leader for the St. Charles County Regional Swat. From 2005 to 2009, he served on the Governor's Homeland Security Advisory Council and currently serves as a member of the IAFC Professional Development Committee, vice-chair of the St. Louis Regional Response System, chairman of the St. Charles County Local Emergency Planning Committee. He is also a member of the Missouri Fire Safety Advisory Council. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending Feb. 8, 2016.

Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors: David W. Sigars, Neosho

The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors acts on behalf of the people of Missouri to oversee the successful implementation of well-planned and sound academic programs of higher learning for the benefit of the students of the college. Sigars has been re-nominated as the student representative to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors. Sigars is treasurer for the Student Senate at the University as well as a member of the Epsilon Mu Sigma Honors Program, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, the National Mock Trial Association, and the Collegiate Future Business Leaders of America. The Governor has reappointed him for a term ending Dec. 31, 2013.

Missouri State University Board of Governors: Paige Jenkins, Bolivar

The Missouri State University Board of Governors possesses full power and authority to adopt all needful rules and regulations for the guidance and supervision of the University. Jenkins is majoring in Agronomy with a minor in Mandarin Chinese and is the Chief Sustainability Commissioner at Missouri State University. The Governor has nominated her for a term ending Dec.31, 2013.

Missouri Workforce Investment Board: Roberta LeGrand, Cape Girardeau; Lloyd Ray Tubaugh, Carthage

The board serves as an advisory council to the Governor and the Division of Workforce Development on employment and training needs of Missouri businesses. LeGrand is a training coordinator for Nordenia USA and a member of the SEMO Regional Industrial Training Group. The Governor has nominated her for a term ending March 3, 2015. With more than 25 years of commercial banking experience, Tubaugh is senior vice president and team leader in the Commercial Banking area and offices at the Arvest location on West Central in Carthage, Missouri. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending March 3, 2015.

Tourism Commission: Bennett Keller, Ballwin The Tourism Commission determines all matters relating to policy and administration of tourism promotion for the State of Missouri. A partner with Lathrop & Gage LLP, Keller serves on the firm's executive committee and concentrates his practice in estate planning, probate and general business, corporate law and succession planning. He is an Adjunct Professor at the Washington University School of Law in the Master's of Taxation Program. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending Jan. 15, 2015.



Truman State University Board of Governors: Sarah Burkemper, Troy; James J. O'Donnell, Hannibal; Susan Plassmeyer, University City

The Truman State University Board of Governors works to support the University mission which is to offer an exemplary undergraduate education to well-prepared students, grounded in the liberal arts and sciences, in the context of a public institution of higher education. Since 2002, Burkemper has owned and operated Sarah Burkemper CPA, CFP, in Troy. She is president of the Lincoln County Foundation for Health, a board member for the Community Opportunities of Lincoln County, and a former member and chair of the Truman State University Board of Governors. The Governor has nominated her for a term ending Jan. 1, 2017. O'Donnell is a licensed funeral home director with more than 17 years of experience. He is president of James O'Donnell Funeral Home, the more than 100-year-old funeral home that has been in his family for five generations. The Governor has nominated him for a term ending Jan. 1, 2017. Since 2007, Plassmeyer has held the position of Assistant Vice Chancellor of Alumni and Development, Administration and Development Services for Washington University in St. Louis. The Governor has nominated her for a term ending Jan. 1, 2018.