Governor Nixon Meets with Steering Committee

The Governor actually started the group in May.

The Steering Committee, as it is called, will create a plan to grow Missouri's economy in the long-term.

In particular, it will try to create a "21st century economy" in the show-me state.

Thursday, Governor Nixon will address the group personally at the University of Missouri.

On the committee are leaders in business, labor, and local government.

They'll interview businesses across the state before the put together a plan.

The group says it will look to grow work force, quality of life, and the overall tax structure in Missouri.

They will present a plan in 6 to 9 months.