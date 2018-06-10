Governor Nixon Promotes State Fair

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Nixon spoke at the Department of Agriculture Thursday morning to promote the state fair and reassure those who might be concerned about high temperatures as the fair opens on August 11.

"It is slated to be high of 83 that day. The stoms that are coming through are, I think, sort-of washing things out and we're going to have a beautiful, cooler state fair this year," said Nixon.

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe joined Nixon and the first lady to promote the upcoming fair. He assured Missourians there would be plenty of places to cool off at the fair.

"I guess sort of standard rule of thumb at the state fair is we kind of prepare for the worst and hope for the best when it comes to weather," said Wolfe. "I can tell you that we have a lot of air conditioned buildings on the fairgrounds so if you come out and it's a hot day or you get a little warm walking around outside, you can spend hours going from building to building being in air conditioning."

The state fair in Sedalia runs through August 21.

General admission is $8 for adults, $2 for kids 6-12, and children 5 and under is free. For seniors 60 and older, admission is $6. Admission to the fair on opening day is $2.

There are some promotions throughout the course of the fair to help you save money.

To save a dollar on admission, bring a can of food to any Ford dealer and get a one dollar off coupon good for any day of the festival. Fairgoers can also bring a can of food to the fair on August 16 and recieve a dollar off admission.

Wolfe said the food would probably be divided equally among food banks in Missouri.