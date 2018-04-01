Governor Nixon Seeks Nominees for Redistricting Panel

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is seeking nominees for the bipartisan commission responsible for drawing new state Senate districts.



Nixon asked the state Republican and Democratic parties on Tuesday to send him their candidates. The request came just hours after the state Supreme Court rejected new state Senate maps, which required the process to start over.



Time is running short because candidates can begin filing Feb. 28.



Each party will submit 10 nominees for the 10-member commission, and the governor will appoint five Republicans and five Democrats.



If the new commission cannot agree on a new Senate map, responsibility would fall to a panel of state appeals court judges.