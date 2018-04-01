Governor Nixon Sets Precautions for Hot, Dry Weather

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon readied the State Emergency Operations Center Friday to respond to any possible fire situations in Missouri. The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety will be assisting with coordination of resources in case "anything gets out of hand," said State Fire Marshal Randy Cole.

While there have been no resources requested yet, the activation of State Emergency Operations Center is in response to a brush fire in Iron County.

Cole urges people in mid-Missouri to have common sense when camping or doing any Independence Day related activities, including those with fireworks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has also banned any burning in its parks due to the unusually hot and dry weather.